BRIEF-Solutions 30 says ‍4.7 million shares were placed in accelerated bookbuilding process​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SOLUTIONS 30 SE:

* ‍4.7 MILLION SHARES, I.E. 19.7% OF ITS OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL WERE PLACED IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​

* ‍FOLLOWING OPERATION AND EXERCISE OF HIS STOCK OPTIONS, GIANBEPPI FORTIS HOLDS NOW 3,555,557 SHARES IN CO​

* ‍P2C INVESTISSEMENTS SA WILL HAVE SOLD ITS ENTIRE SHAREHOLDINGS IN SOLUTIONS 30 SE​

* INFORMED OF INTENTION OF KARIM RACHEDI, COO, TO EXERCISE ALL HIS STOCK OPTIONS AND TO INCREASE HIS SHAREHOLDINGS IN CO