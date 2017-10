Oct 12 (Reuters) - SOLUTIONS 30 SE:

* SOLUTIONS 30 SE HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT CERTAIN OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS HAVE DECIDED TO UNDERTAKE A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES

* CO WAS INFORMED CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS TO PLACE 4,700,000 SHARES IN CO (19.7% OF VOTING RIGHTS) IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)