June 9 (Reuters) - SONAE CAPITAL SA:

* TO BUY 100 PERCENT OF COMPANY ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS AND ITS SUBSIDIARY GUIMADIRA

* TRANSACTION PRICE COMPRISES FIXED AMOUNT OF 9.0 MILLION EURO AND A DEFERRED EARN-OUT ACCORDING TO THE NEXT 4 YEARS PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY (EBITDA)‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2rUjauN

