Feb 28 (Reuters) - Songa Bulk Asa:

* SONGA BULK 4TH QUARTER 2017 REPORT

* EBITDA WAS $6.7 MILLION IN Q4 2017, COMPARED TO $2.5 MILLION IN Q3 2017.

* TOTAL TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT EARNINGS WERE $12.2 MILLION IN Q4 2017, UP FROM $8.1 MILLION IN Q3 2017

* NET PROFIT WAS $3.0 MILLION ($0.085 PER SHARE) IN Q4 2017

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE,