Jan 10 (Reuters) - Songa Offshore Se:

* ‍A BONDHOLDERS’ MEETING IN SONGA OFFSHORE SE‘S BOND LOAN, SONG07, WAS HELD TODAY AT 13:00 HOURS CET​

* ‍AMENDMENTS TO BOND LOAN AGREEMENT AS PROPOSED IN SUMMONS OF 21 DECEMBER 2017 WERE SUPPORTED BY QUALIFIED MAJORITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)