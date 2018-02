BRIEF-Sonic Automotive Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.84 From Continuing Operations

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc:

* SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.21 TO $2.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍20% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.06 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.7 BILLION VERSUS $2.56 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDE A BENEFIT OF ABOUT $28.4 MILLION RELATED TO CHANGE IN FEDERAL INCOME TAX RATE​

* ANTICIPATE NEW VEHICLE INDUSTRY VOLUME TO BE BETWEEN 16.75 MILLION AND 17.0 MILLION UNITS IN 2018

* ‍ PROJECTING A LOSS RELATED TO PRE-OWNED STORES SEGMENT FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN $0.08 AND $0.12 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81, REVENUE VIEW $2.60 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.15 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: