BRIEF-Sonic Automotive sees 2017 GAAP earnings of $1.55/shr - $1.65/shr from continuing operations
Consumer Products & Retail News
October 11, 2017 / 8:54 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Sonic Automotive sees 2017 GAAP earnings of $1.55/shr - $1.65/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sonic Automotive Inc

* Sonic Automotive, Inc. -- hurricane and earnings update

* Sonic Automotive - about 20% of Sonic’s consolidated revenues for first six months of fiscal 2017 were attributable to Houston market locations​

* Sonic Automotive Inc - ‍effect of hurricane events has had a negative impact on Q3 fiscal 2017 results​

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95 from continuing operations

* Sonic Automotive Inc - ‍expects to report GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations for Q3 of fiscal 2017 ranging between $0.44 and $0.46​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonic Automotive - as of,since Sept 15, all locations affected by Harvey,Irma were operating, with some locations’ operations being limited

* Sonic Automotive Inc - ‍Sonic expects fiscal 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $1.55 and $1.65​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

