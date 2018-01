Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp:

* SONIC PRICES $170 MILLION SECURITIZED SENIOR NOTES

* SONIC CORP - ‍CERTAIN UNITS PRICED $170 MILLION OF SERIES 2018-1 CLASS A-2 FIXED RATE SENIOR SECURED NOTES​

* SONIC CORP - ‍SENIOR NOTES WILL HAVE EXPECTED LIFE OF SEVEN YEARS AND BEAR INTEREST AT 4.026% PER ANNUM, PAYABLE MONTHLY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: