FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sonic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 22, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sonic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Sonic Corp-

* Sonic reports improved sales trend in fiscal third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to decline 2% to 5% year over year

* For FY 2017, co sees an approximate 2.5% same-store sales decline for system

* Sees capital expenditures of $46 million to $48 million for fy 2017

* Sees drive-in-level margins of 15.3% for fy 2017

* Sonic corp q3 total revenues $‍123.9​ million versus $165.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $126.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly company drive-in margins increased by 40 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.