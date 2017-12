BRIEF-Sonoco Estimates 2018 Base EPS To Be In Range Of $3.00 TO $3.10

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co:

* SONOCO ISSUES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND TARGETS STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2017 BASE EPS GUIDANCE

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - ‍COMPANY TARGETS 10 PERCENT GROWTH TO 2018 BASE EPS​

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - ESTIMATES 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.10

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2017 GAAP EARNINGS TO BE $2.27 TO $2.37 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SONOCO PRODUCTS - ‍SAUNDERS NOTED SONOCO EXPECTS 2018 NET SALES TO BE ABOUT $5.3 BILLION, ESTIMATED INCREASE OF ABOUT 6 % FROM CO‘S 2017 SALES FORECAST​

* SONOCO PRODUCTS CO - PROJECTING TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $415 MILLION IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2017

* SONOCO PRODUCTS -IN LONGER-TERM, TARGETING TO GROW TOP-LINE SALES TO GREATER THAN $6 BILLION & DRIVING IMPROVEMENT OF BASE EBITDA MARGINS TO 16 PERCENT

* SONOCO PRODUCTS - ACCORDING TO CFO BARRY SAUNDERS, 2018 MIDPOINT TARGET FOR BASE EPS ASSUMES $.11 PER SHARE POSITIVE IMPACT FROM 2017 DEALS

* SONOCO - EXPECTS TO GROW COMPOSITE CAN PRODUCTION CAPABILITY INTO EMERGING MARKETS, INCLUDING EXPANSION OVER NEXT FEW YEARS INTO THAILAND, SOUTH AFRICA