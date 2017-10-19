FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72
October 19, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 sales $1.32 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co - ‍Third-quarter 2017 sales for paper and industrial converted products segment were $483 million, up from $425 million in 2016​

* Sonoco Products Co - Expects fourth-quarter 2017 base earnings to be in range of $0.68 to $0.74 per diluted share​

* Sonoco Products Co - Qtrly sales for consumer packaging​ segment were a record $566 million, compared with $520 million in 2016

* Sonoco Products Co - ‍Operating cash flow in 2017 is expected to be approximately $415 million, free cash flow in 2017 expected to be approximately $70 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
