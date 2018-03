March 2 (Reuters) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $5 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS - PRICING OF"BEST EFFORTS" PUBLIC OFFERING OF UP TO 1.4 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $3.50/SHARE