Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* SONY TO LEAD NEW JAPANESE EFFORT TO DEVELOP A TAXI-HAILING SYSTEM THAT USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT DEMAND - NIKKEI

* DAIWA MOTOR TRANSPORTATION, HINOMARU KOTSU, KOKUSAI MOTORCARS, GREEN CAB, CHECKER CAB GROUP TO FORM JV WITH SONY FOR TAXI-HAILING PLATFORM - NIKKEI