a month ago
BRIEF-Soo Kee Group announces entry into agreements in relation to the proposed jv in Thailand
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 7, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Soo Kee Group announces entry into agreements in relation to the proposed jv in Thailand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Soo Kee Group Ltd-

* Entry Into Agreements In Relation To The Proposed Jv In Thailand With Aurora Design Co Ltd

* ‍love & co. International had on 7 july 2017, entered into a joint venture agreement​

* Love & co. And jvc had on 7 july 2017, entered into a licensing and supply agreement

* Love & co. And aurora will hold 40% and 60% of equity interest in jvc

* Under terms of jv, love & co. To subscribe for 1,200 shares in jvc for thb12.0 million, & aurora to subscribe for 1,800 jvc shares for thb18.0 million

* Love & co shall supply exclusively to jvc gold and diamond products for sale to retail customers in thailand

* Love & co.'s entry into licensing agreement is not expected to have a material impact on eps for current financial year ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

