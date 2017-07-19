BRIEF-Soo Kee Group updates on proposed JV in PRC and HK special administrative region

July 19 (Reuters) - Soo Kee Group Ltd

* ‍Love & Co. International entered into MOU with Global Crown Group​

* Aggregate initial investment amount by Love & Co. International and Global Crown under proposed subscription shall be RMB50 million

* Love & Co. International and Global Crown shall hold 55% and 45% of issued and paid-up share capital of JVC, respectively

* Love & Co. International's entry into MOU not expected to have material impact on earnings per share of group for FY ending 31 DEC 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: