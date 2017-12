Dec 19 (Reuters) - SOPHIA HOLDINGS Co Ltd :

* Says ISOPRA (the acquirer) acquired 1.45 million shares of the company during the period from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18

* Acquisition price is 1,700 yen per share

* Settlement starts from Dec. 22

* ISOPRA raised stake in co to 66.38 percent from 0 percent and became the top shareholder

