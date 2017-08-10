FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sophiris Bio Q2 earnings per share $0.02
August 10, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sophiris Bio Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sophiris Bio Inc

* Sophiris Bio reports second quarter financial results and key corporate highlights

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sophiris Bio- not planning on second Phase 3 trial in BPH, unless can secure development partner to fund new clinical trial or obtain other financing​

* Sophiris Bio Inc- ‍expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through end of 2018​

* Sophiris Bio Inc- ‍expects to receive 24- week biopsy data for all patients from first dose of topsalysin in Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

