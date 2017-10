Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sophiris Bio Inc-

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.02

* Sophiris Bio - ‍at June 30, 2017, company had cash, cash equivalents and securities available-for-sale of $24.0 million and working capital of $23.4 million​

* Sophiris Bio Inc - ‍expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through end of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: