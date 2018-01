Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group Sa:

* SOPRA STERIA PLANS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF BLUECARAT

* IF COMPLETED SUCCESSFULLY, BLUECARAT WOULD BE CONSOLIDATED BY SOPRA STERIA IN H2 2018.

* SOPRA STERIA PLANS TO ACQUIRE GERMAN FIRM BLUECARAT