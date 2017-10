BRIEF-Soros Fund Management LLC dissolves share stake in Alphabet, Amgen, American Airlines ‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management LLC:

* Soros Fund Management LLC dissolves share stake in Alphabet Inc class A shares ‍​

* Soros Fund Management LLC dissolves share stake in Amgen Inc

* Soros Fund Management LLC dissolves share stake in American Airlines Group Inc

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 95.4 percent to 460,733 shares

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Scripps Networks Interactive Inc by 93.7 percent to 4,000 class A shares

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 272,198 shares in Kellogg Co

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 198,500 shares in Staples Inc

* Soros Fund Management says change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX)