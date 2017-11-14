BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in GM, Cenovus Energy

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Ups share stake in Kellogg by 40.6 percent to 382,697 shares - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Amazon.com by 33.3 percent to 10,000 shares

* Takes share stake of 100,000 shares in Anadarko

* Ups share stake in Kraft Heinz by 48.6 percent to 684,733 shares

* Takes share stake of 1.2 million shares in Cenovus Energy

* Takes share stake of 185,686 shares in GM

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2msLtkK)

Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)