BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics' Unit Receives FDA Approval For Non-Opioid Ztlido

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS SUBSIDIARY, SCILEX, RECEIVES US FDA APPROVAL FOR NON-OPIOID ZTLIDO™ (LIDOCAINE TOPICAL SYSTEM) 1.8% FOR PHN PAIN

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍INTEND TO EXPLORE EXPANSION OF ZTLIDO INTO ADDITIONAL INDICATIONS​

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍OBJECTIVE TO MAKE PRODUCT COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS SOMETIME IN 2018​

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO HAVE SCILEX COMPLETE FINAL STEPS NECESSARY TO COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ZTLIDO IN U.S.