Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sotheby‘s:

* SOTHEBY‘S - ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF VIYET, ONLINE MARKETPLACE FOR INTERIOR DESIGN

* SOTHEBY‘S - VIYET TEAM, LED BY CEO ELIZABETH BROWN, WILL JOIN SOTHEBY‘S, WHILE MAINTAINING THEIR BRAND AND BUSINESS OPERATION

* SOTHEBY'S - PURCHASE PRICE OF VIYET WAS NOT MATERIAL TO COMPANY