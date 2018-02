BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Estimate Total Revenue Will Be In Range Of About $37.9 Mln To About $38.2 Mln

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, 2017, ESTIMATE THAT TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT $37.9 MILLION TO ABOUT $38.2 MILLION

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - ESTIMATES IMPACT OF REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.6 MILLION TO $2.7 MILLION, IMPACT IS CHARGE TO Q4 EARNINGS

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - ‍FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, ESTIMATE PRELIMINARY NET LOSS IN RANGE OF ABOUT $(4.0) MILLION TO ABOUT $(3.5) MILLION​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS SAYS REVPAR FOR CO‘S WHOLLY-OWNED PORTFOLIO DURING QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $92.49 TO $94.11 -SEC FILING ​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - REDUCTION IN FEDERAL TAX RATE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q4 RESULTS BUT IS EXPECTED TO POSITIVELY IMPACT FUTURE AFTER-TAX EARNINGS

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - FOR THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, ESTIMATE FFO TO BE BETWEEN ABOUT $64.0 THOUSAND TO ABOUT $382.0 THOUSAND

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, 2017, ESTIMATE‍​ ADJUSTED FFO TO BE BETWEEN ABOUT $3.1 MILLION TO ABOUT $3.6 MILLION