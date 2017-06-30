FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sotherly hotels inc. Announces refinancing of jacksonville hotel
#Bonds News
June 30, 2017 / 2:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sotherly hotels inc. Announces refinancing of jacksonville hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc

* Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces refinancing of Jacksonville hotel

* Sotherly Hotels Inc - executed $35.5 million secured loan with wells fargo bank collateralized by a first mortgage on doubletree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel In Jacksonville

* Sotherly Hotels Inc says loan carries a 7 year term, a fixed interest rate of 4.88%, and amortizes on a 30 year schedule

* Sotherly Hotels Inc - proceeds from loan were used to repay existing first mortgage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

