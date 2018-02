BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels Qtrly FFO Per Share And Unit $0.01‍​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - QTRLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.01‍​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON HOLDERS PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.22

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $38.2 MILLION VERSUS $35.9 MILLION

* SOTHERLY HOTELS - QTRLY REVPAR INCREASED 7.6% OVER LAST YEAR, TO $94.42 DRIVEN BY 1.2% DECREASE IN OCCUPANCY AND AN 8.9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE DAILY RATE

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - IMPACT OF REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET IS ABOUT $2.7 MILLION, WHICH IS A ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE TO EARNINGS IN QTR‍​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $167.8 MILLION TO $169.1 MLN‍​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $1.04 TO $1.07‍​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON HOLDERS PER SHARE AND UNIT $1.04 TO $1.08‍​

* SOTHERLY HOTELS INC - SEES 2018 REVPAR $106.23 TO $107.09‍​