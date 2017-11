BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels reports qtrly ‍FFO per share and unit $0.17​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* Sotherly Hotels Inc. reports financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Qtrly ‍FFO per share and unit $0.17

* Qtrly ‍adjusted FFO available to common holders per share and unit $0.11

* Qtrly room revenue per available room (“REVPAR”) increased 1.4% over three months ended September 30, 2016, to $97.56 ​​

* Sees 2017 total revenue of $152.3 million to $153.0 million

* Sees FY 2017 ‍FFO per share and unit in range of $0.89 - $0.92​

* Sees ‍ 2017 adjusted FFO available to common holders per share and unit of $0.90 - $0.94​

* Sees 2017 revenue par in a range of $100.94 to $102.27‍​