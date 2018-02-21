BRIEF-SOU announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 22

Feb 21 (Reuters) - SOU Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 22, 2018, under the symbol “9270”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,476,600 common shares, comprised of newly issued 449,100 shares and privately held 1,027,500 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 3,090 yen per share with total offering amount will be 4.56 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/D8nHW9

