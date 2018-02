BRIEF-Source Energy Services Provides Q1 Operational Updates

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd:

* SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD. PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER OPERATIONAL UPDATES

* SOURCE ENERGY - THROUGHOUT JANUARY & EARLY FEBRUARY, CO EXPERIENCED A NUMBER OF WEATHER RELATED DELAYS IN RAIL SHIPMENTS FROM WISCONSIN FACILITIES

* SOURCE ENERGY - TEMPORARY DELAYS IN RAIL SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE RESOLVED IN COMING WEEKS, WILL RESULT IN LOWER THAN EXPECTED Q1 FRAC SAND SALES

* SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD - TEMPORARY DELAYS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT OVERALL 2018 RESULTS

* SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD - EXPECTS UNFILLED Q1 SALES ORDERS WILL ULTIMATELY BE FILLED THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018