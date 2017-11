Nov 13 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd

* Source Energy Services reports record performance in the third quarter

* Qtrly ‍sand sales volumes increased 225% from Q3 of last year​

* Qtrly net income of $3 million versus net loss of $12.4 mln‍​

* Qtrly ‍sand revenue $62.2 million versus $19.1 million​

* Qtrly sand volumes 510,446 metric tonnes versus 157,210 metric tonnes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: