BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission to drop investigation against Aspen

Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission:

* DECIDED TO DROP INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASPEN, EQUITY PRIVATE LTD BECAUSE EXCESSIVE PRICING CASE CANNOT BE SUSTAINED

* DECIDED TO DROP INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASPEN, EQUITY PRIVATE LTD BECAUSE EXCESSIVE PRICING CASE CANNOT BE SUSTAINED

* COMMISSION CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE THE COMPLAINTS INITIATED AGAINST ROCHE, GENENTECH AND PFIZER

* FOR ASPEN, INVESTIGATION REVEALED REVENUES ATTRIBUTABLE TO MYLERAN, ALKERAN, LEUKERAN ARE VERY LOW

* IN RESPECT OF EQUITY, PROBE REVEALED THAT THE DRUG, XALKORI CRIZOTINIB (XALKORI), IS NOT YET REGISTERED IN SOUTH AFRICA Source text ID: (bit.ly/2yHcQsO) Further company coverage: