Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal:

* APPROVED UNITRANS AUTOMOTIVE DEAL TO ACQUIRE THE MOTOR DEALERSHIP BUSINESS CONDUCTED BY CLEARWATER MOTORS

* DECISION PENDING ON THE MERGER BETWEEN SOUTH AFRICAN DISTILLERIES AND WINE AND TARGET COMPANY LUSAN HOLDINGS

* APPROVED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS RELATING TO A MEDICAL AID FUND FOR UNIT OF OLD MUTUAL LIFE ASSURANCE SA