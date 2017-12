Dec 13 (Reuters) - Atlantic Bancshares Inc:

* SOUTH ATLANTIC BANCSHARES, INC. TO ACQUIRE ATLANTIC BANCSHARES, INC.

* SOUTH ATLANTIC BANCSHARES- ATLANTIC BANCSHARES COMMON STOCK, SERIES AAA PREFERRED STOCK SHAREHOLDERS TO GET 0.2452 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK PER SHARE