Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Jersey Industries Inc

* South Jersey Industries announces acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas from Southern Company Gas

* South Jersey Industries Inc - ‍transaction is expected to be earnings accretive, without synergies, by 2020​

* South Jersey Industries - ‍has fully committed $2.6 billion bridge financing facility in place led by BofA Merrill Lynch TD Securities and Guggenheim Securities​