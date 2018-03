BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners L.P. Reports Qtrly Basic And Diluted Loss Per Subordinated Unit $0.21

March 1 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners Lp:

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SUBORDINATED UNIT $0.21

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $172.0 MILLION VERSUS $159.7 MILLION

* SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - PROCESSED GAS VOLUMES DURING ATR AVERAGED 255 MMCF/D, DOWN 11% COMPARED TO 287 MMCF/D FOR SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)