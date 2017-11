BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners reports qtrly loss/share of ‍$0.24​​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Southcross Energy Partners Lp:

* Southcross Energy Partners L.P. reports third quarter results

* Southcross Energy Partners L.P says qtrly loss per share ‍$0.24​

* Southcross Energy Partners L.P says expects net capital expenditures for FY 2017 will be in range of $18 million to $20 million​

* Southcross Energy Partners L.P says qtrly total revenues $170.5 million versus $144.7 million​

* Southcross Energy Partners L.P says qtrly ‍processed gas volumes averaged 222 mmcf/d, a decrease of 26% compared to 299 mmcf/d for same period in prior year​

* Southcross Energy Partners says decrease processed gas volumes in quarter due primarily to impact of hurricane harvey, shut-down of Conroe facility in Q4 2016​