BRIEF-Southern Company Gas to sell Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas to South Jersey Industries in $1.7 billion deal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Southern Co​

* Southern Co - deal for ‍approximately $1.7 billion​

* Southern Co - ‍Goldman Sachs & co LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Baker Botts LLP is serving as legal counsel to Southern Company​

* Southern Co - deal will involve approval by NJBPU and MPSC, expiration or termination of any applicable waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act

* Southern Co - deal will also involve certain limited approvals by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Federal Communications Commission​