a month ago
BRIEF-Southern Company, Mississippi Power announce suspension of gasification operations
June 28, 2017 / 8:24 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Southern Company, Mississippi Power announce suspension of gasification operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* Southern Co says it is immediately suspending start-up and operations activities involving lignite gasification portion of kemper county energy facility

* Southern co says facility will continue to operate using natural gas pending mississippi public service commission's decision on future operations

* Southern co - the action being taken to preserve safety and health of workforce and safety of facility, while still retaining necessary workforce to operate the plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

