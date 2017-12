Nov 30 (Reuters) - Southern Cross Media Group Ltd:

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY NEGOTIATED REFINANCING OF ITS SYNDICATED DEBT FACILITY FOR A FURTHER THREE YEARS​

* SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA -FACILITY WILL COMPRISE A 3 YEAR REVOLVING $500M FACILITY WHICH WILL BE USED TO REPAY EXISTING DRAWN DEBT OF $360M​

* ‍REFINANCING WILL BE FORMALLY COMPLETED ON 8 JANUARY 2018.​

* ‍FY18 NET FINANCE COSTS WILL REDUCE YEAR ON YEAR BY AN EXPECTED 15% TO AROUND $16M​