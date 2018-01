Jan 23 (Reuters) - Southern First Bancshares Inc:

* SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $13.6 MILLION VERSUS $11.3 MILLION

* SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES - EXCLUDING THE DEFERRED TAX ADJUSTMENT, NET INCOME WAS $0.59 PER SHARE IN QUARTER Source text: (bit.ly/2n5euB0) Further company coverage: