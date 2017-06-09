BRIEF-Southern Missouri Bancorp says Tammcorp's shareholders approved merger agreement

June 9 (Reuters) - Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc:
* Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc - Tammcorp's shareholders have approved merger agreement
* Southern Missouri - exchange transaction between tammcorp and minority shareholders of Capaha has been agreed to by all such minority shareholders of Capaha
* Southern Missouri - Southern intends to enter into a $15.0 million loan, secured by stock of Southern Bank
* Southern Missouri - Southern continues to anticipate completing merger late in q2 of calendar 2017
* Southern Missouri - proceeds from this loan will be used, in part, to fund cash portion of merger consideration