Jan 26 (Reuters) - Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :

* . ANNOUNCES NET INCOME OF $2.4 MILLION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND A NET LOSS OF ($1.2) MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, INCLUDING MERGER EXPENSES AND THE IMPACT OF THE RECENTLY ENACTED

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA - NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $23.0 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $10.1 MILLION DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: