Jan 30 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* SOUTHERN POWER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASKELL WEST 1 SOLAR FACILITY IN CALIFORNIA

* SOUTHERN POWER - ‍SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON TO BUY ELECTRICITY, ASSOCIATED RECS GENERATED BY FACILITY UNDER 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT​

* SOUTHERN POWER - PLANS TO USE THIRD-PARTY TAX EQUITY AS PART OF FUNDING OF DEAL