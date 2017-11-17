FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and CEO
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 17, 2017 / 1:29 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd

* SouthGobi provides update on status of chairman and chief executive officer

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd - ‍On Nov 16, 2017, it learned that Aminbuhe, chairman and chief executive officer of co , was arrested on Oct 11, 2017​

* SouthGobi Resources-Board formed special committee of independent non-executive directors to begin internal investigation into charges against Aminbuhe​

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd - ‍Aminbuhe is being detained at Rizhao city detention center in China “as a suspect in a fraudulent loan case”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.