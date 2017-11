Nov 13 (Reuters) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd

* Appointment of interim chief executive officer

* SouthGobi Resources - ‍Aminbuhe, chief executive officer, has commenced a leave from his role as chief executive officer, effective November 13, 2017​

* SouthGobi Resources Ltd says ‍Bing Wang has been appointed as interim chief executive officer on a temporary basis while Aminbuhe is away on leave​