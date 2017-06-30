FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
June 30, 2017 / 1:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July​

* Southwest Airlines Co - Has hired Stan Alexander into a new role of vice president & chief technology architect, effective July 10​

* Southwest Airlines Co - Kathleen Wayton has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer upon Sloan's departure.

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍promoting Anthony Gregory as new vice president of ground operations, effective July 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

