July 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co:

* Southwest Airlines extends flight schedule through April 6, 2018

* Will begin international service for Indianapolis travelers with new weekly service to Cancun, Mexico

* New flights between Cancun and Indianapolis will operate seasonally on Saturdays beginning March 10, 2018

* Is also offering new international service beginning March 8, 2018 between Ft. Lauderdale and Aruba