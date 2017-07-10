FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines June load factor 87.4 percent
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 10, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines June load factor 87.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports june traffic

* June load factor 87.4 percent

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍company continues to estimate its q2 2017 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will increase in one to two percent range​

* Says ‍flew 11.9 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in june 2017, an increase of 3.7 percent​

* Southwest Airlines Co- ‍available seat miles (ASMS) increased 3.8 percent to 13.6 billion in June 2017, compared with June 2016 ASMS of 13.1 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.