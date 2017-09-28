FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines provides revised estimates to reflect impacts from hurricanes and earthquakes
September 28, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines provides revised estimates to reflect impacts from hurricanes and earthquakes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines Co - ‍providing revised estimates of financial, operational trends to reflect impacts from hurricanes and earthquakes during Q3 2017​

* Southwest Airlines Co - company has canceled approximately 5,000 flights through September 27, 2017 due to impacts from natural disasters

* Southwest Airlines Co - company now expects its Q3 2017 available seat miles to increase approximately three percent, year-over-year

* Southwest Airlines Co - currently estimates negative impact to Q3 2017 operating revenues of approximately $100 million as a result of natural disasters​

* Southwest Airlines Co says continues to expect its Q3 2017 economic fuel costs to be in $2.00 to $2.05 per gallon range​ - SEC filing

* Southwest Airlines - expects Q3 2017 operating expense per available seat mile (CASM), excluding fuel and oil expense to increase in 3 to 4 percent range

* Southwest Airlines Co - now expects its Q3 2017 operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to be flat to down one percent, compared with Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

