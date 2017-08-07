BRIEF-Southwest Gas Holdings reports q2 EPS $0.38

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc:
* Reports Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces second quarter 2017 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc qtrly consolidated operating revenues $560.5 million versus $547.7 million
* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc sees Natural Gas Segment capital expenditures in 2017 estimated to be approximately $570 million
* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc sees FY2017 Natural Gas Segment operating income to increase by 11% to 13% as compared to prior year
* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc sees Natural Gas Segment net interest deductions for 2017 to increase about $2 million as compared to prior year
* Says qtrly revenues partially offset by temporary work stoppage by a customer that began in Q1 of 2017, continued through part of Q2 of2017
* Says qtrly revenues partially offset by temporary work stoppage by a customer that began in Q1 of 2017, continued through part of Q2 of2017
* Says suspension of work resulted in $15.8 million reduction in revenue, compared to prior-year quarter, and $100,000 pre-tax loss in Q2 2017